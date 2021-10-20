Claro Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BST traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.