Claro Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 30.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in PayPal by 8.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 90.5% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.91. The stock had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,055. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.08. The company has a market capitalization of $318.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

