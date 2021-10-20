Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Get Clarus alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. 72,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. Clarus has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $993.72 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.