Clayton Partners LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up about 2.4% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 38,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,203. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

