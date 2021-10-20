Clayton Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 1.9% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.52. 42,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

