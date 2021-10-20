Clayton Partners LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Clayton Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Vidler Water Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWTR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,602,000. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,340,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,104,000. Finally, Robotti Robert bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWTR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.28.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

Vidler Water Resources Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

