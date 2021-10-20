Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CWAN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.89.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.