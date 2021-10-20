Cliffwater LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Cliffwater LLC trimmed its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,356 shares during the period. SLR Investment accounts for about 1.7% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,437,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after acquiring an additional 214,586 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 163.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after buying an additional 94,598 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SLR Investment by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. 71,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,193. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $835.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

