CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth $138,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth $3,184,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth $11,251,000.

Get CM Life Sciences III alerts:

CM Life Sciences III stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25. CM Life Sciences III has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.