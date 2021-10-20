CNO Financial Group (CNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNO Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.