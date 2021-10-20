Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 147,841 shares.The stock last traded at $54.99 and had previously closed at $54.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

