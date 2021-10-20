Coeur Mining (CDE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coeur Mining stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 233.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.99% of Coeur Mining worth $22,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

