Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New $768,000 Investment in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.31% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,062,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,227. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

