Cohanzick Management LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Shares of GIWWU stock remained flat at $$10.20 during trading on Wednesday. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.22. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

