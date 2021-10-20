Cohanzick Management LLC Takes Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 173,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

