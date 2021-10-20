Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in September

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 170,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:UTF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. 2,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,582. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
