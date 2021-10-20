Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in September

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 170,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:UTF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. 2,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,582. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 55,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

