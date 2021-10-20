Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Capitalization of $658.03 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00005351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $658.03 million and $65.20 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00068686 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000021 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

