Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 39,862 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Colfax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after buying an additional 454,255 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Colfax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after buying an additional 663,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Colfax by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 38.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

