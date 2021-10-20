Colin Love Sells 17,289 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 17,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $525,931.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $375,991.38.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $936,900.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $897,900.00.

Shares of REPL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. 136,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,208 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,711,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,078,000. Amundi bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,515,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

