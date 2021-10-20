Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 57,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,157. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comerica stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Comerica worth $61,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

