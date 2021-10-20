Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.09. 5,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

