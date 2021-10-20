Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Freshpet by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average is $155.47.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,702. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.