Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,952 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 229,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,006 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

