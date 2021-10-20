Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 150,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MAV opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

