Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 2.57. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 0.72 and a 1-year high of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $708.44 million and a PE ratio of -13.59.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNMD. Maxim Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.