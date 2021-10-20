Comparing Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) & Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Achilles Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $82.65 million 36.57 -$52.41 million N/A N/A Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.20 million N/A N/A

Achilles Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Relay Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Relay Therapeutics and Achilles Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60

Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 57.16%. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 192.96%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics N/A -33.43% -31.13% Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

