Comparing Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Simon Property Group pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simon Property Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Sabra Health Care REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simon Property Group and Sabra Health Care REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $4.61 billion 10.34 $1.11 billion $9.11 15.91 Sabra Health Care REIT $598.57 million 5.69 $138.42 million $1.74 8.87

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 31.67% 43.97% 4.06% Sabra Health Care REIT -4.25% -0.75% -0.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Simon Property Group and Sabra Health Care REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 1 8 10 0 2.47 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 1 8 0 2.89

Simon Property Group presently has a consensus price target of $137.65, suggesting a potential downside of 5.04%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus price target of $18.90, suggesting a potential upside of 22.49%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in December 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.