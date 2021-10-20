Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $184.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.70. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.03. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,220 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

