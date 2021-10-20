ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.73

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.73 and last traded at $75.56, with a volume of 179498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

