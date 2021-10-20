Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.150-$10.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.25.

STZ traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.01. 1,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,374. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.23 and a 200 day moving average of $225.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

