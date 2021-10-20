Constellium (CSTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. Constellium had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 707.22%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSTM opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. Constellium has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

