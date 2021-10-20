ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.81

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $3.88. ContraFect shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 44,198 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on CFRX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $149.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. Equities research analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

