Contrasting EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

This table compares EMX Royalty and Lithium Americas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million 44.22 -$4.48 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas $4.84 million 645.13 -$36.23 million ($0.38) -68.50

EMX Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -132.02% -13.39% -12.71% Lithium Americas N/A -12.99% -9.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EMX Royalty and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lithium Americas 0 3 7 0 2.70

EMX Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.64%. Lithium Americas has a consensus price target of $21.93, indicating a potential downside of 15.77%. Given EMX Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Lithium Americas.

Risk & Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats EMX Royalty on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.