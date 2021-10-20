Contrasting PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) & FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PB Bankshares and FS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A FS Bancorp 30.63% 19.09% 2.08%

This table compares PB Bankshares and FS Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FS Bancorp $144.20 million 1.95 $39.26 million $4.49 7.59

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of FS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of FS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PB Bankshares and FS Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PB Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A FS Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

FS Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential downside of 43.53%. Given FS Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FS Bancorp is more favorable than PB Bankshares.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats PB Bankshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PB Bankshares

PB Bankshares Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. PB Bankshares Inc. is based in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking. The Home Lending segment offers one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as originating adjustable rate mortgage. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, WA.

