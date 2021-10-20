Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTS. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

CTS opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

