Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTS. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

CTS opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.80.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

