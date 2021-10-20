Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.40

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.40 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 10.68 ($0.14). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 64,871 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) price target on shares of Corero Network Security in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The firm has a market cap of £52.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.18.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

