Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.65% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $460,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after acquiring an additional 610,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 997.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the period.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. Research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.