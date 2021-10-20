Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

CRSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $25.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 57.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth about $1,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 146.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,492.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

