Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Cousins Properties worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $40.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

