Cowen Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $110.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.08.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $95.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boot Barn has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $100.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Boot Barn by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

