Cpwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 509.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 40,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 20.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

NYSE:LMND opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 2.01. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.