Cpwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Cpwm LLC lessened its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 66.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,732,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,394,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,783 shares of company stock valued at $27,601,050. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $255.94 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.72 and a 200-day moving average of $240.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

