Cpwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cpwm LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock opened at $412.16 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.19.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

