Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 24.0% in September

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 927,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Credicorp stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.77. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.90.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Credicorp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,973 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,029,000 after purchasing an additional 975,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Credicorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after acquiring an additional 899,968 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.