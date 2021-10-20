Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 24.0% in September

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 927,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Credicorp stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.77. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Credicorp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,973 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,029,000 after purchasing an additional 975,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Credicorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after acquiring an additional 899,968 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

