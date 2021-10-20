Credit Suisse Group Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $82.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s previous close.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

PINS stock opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,612,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,556 shares of company stock worth $33,248,683 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

