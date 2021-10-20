Credits Market Cap Achieves $8.85 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $231,229.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

