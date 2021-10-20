Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CRST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 394.44 ($5.15).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 375.60 ($4.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £965.00 million and a P/E ratio of 16.35. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 398.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 716.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

