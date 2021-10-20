Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

Shares of URI traded up $9.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.99. 3,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,866. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.25 and a twelve month high of $369.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.02. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

