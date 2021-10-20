Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 856,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.09. 100,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,771,461. The stock has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

