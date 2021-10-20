Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 101.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 271,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 803.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,865,000 after purchasing an additional 188,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Shopify by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,488.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,070. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,458.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,368.36. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

